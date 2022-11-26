CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $97,000 Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $124,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 52.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,094,000 after buying an additional 111,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $66.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

