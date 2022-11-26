CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $99,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.35.

TT opened at $178.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

