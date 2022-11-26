CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $100,000 in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 66,120 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 683.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.57.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.