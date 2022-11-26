CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $81,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $92.59 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Teradyne to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.12.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

