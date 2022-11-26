CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $87,000 in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,885,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,315 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after acquiring an additional 42,098 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 934,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after acquiring an additional 221,429 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 617,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 37,828 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 50,137 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GWX stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

