CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $91,000 in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,663,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,603,000 after buying an additional 605,066 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,153,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,649,000 after buying an additional 172,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,446,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,290,000 after buying an additional 110,898 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,375,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after buying an additional 588,799 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,050,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 99,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $36.11 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18.

