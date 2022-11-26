CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $92,000 in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 807.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:RE opened at $334.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $337.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 49.29%.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,369 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

