CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $95,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after buying an additional 31,272 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 59.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 56,099 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,997.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

NYSE HLT opened at $138.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

