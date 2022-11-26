CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 91,498.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,116,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4,963.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,944,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,293 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,019,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,332,000 after purchasing an additional 277,282 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNR opened at $59.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $65.66.

