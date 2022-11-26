CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 297 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.74.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $361.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.84. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $468.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

