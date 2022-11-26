CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Ventas stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

