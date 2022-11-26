CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,836 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after acquiring an additional 200,056 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 795,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,949,000 after buying an additional 163,742 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 170,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $61.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.95 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

