CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 91.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $389.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.38.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.