CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

KIE stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $42.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

