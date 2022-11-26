CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter.
Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59.
