CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,356,000 after buying an additional 579,419 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 90,201.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 322,920 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 50.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ASML by 40.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after acquiring an additional 224,316 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander raised ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASML from €732.00 ($746.94) to €745.00 ($760.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.46.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $591.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $478.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.18. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $832.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

