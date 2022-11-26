CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 43.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 290.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 125.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 43,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFT opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

