CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 43.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 12.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 477,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 53,143 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 38,066 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

FDRR stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.