CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.95. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

