CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,413,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 96,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 56,414 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,691,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,703,000 after buying an additional 255,903 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

Insider Activity

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $13,256,665 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $76.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

