CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.