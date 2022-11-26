CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 741,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,703,000 after purchasing an additional 171,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,179,000 after purchasing an additional 38,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,483,000 after acquiring an additional 53,044 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Shares of WST stock opened at $226.65 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $475.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.94 and its 200 day moving average is $284.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

