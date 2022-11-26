CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials by 331.9% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 33,545 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:UYM opened at $23.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. ProShares Ultra Basic Materials has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $31.06.

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

