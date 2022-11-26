CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,609,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $1.0714 dividend. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

