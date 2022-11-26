CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VKI. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,502 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 162,027 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 82,765 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 45,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $8.78 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $12.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

