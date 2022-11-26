CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,481,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,443,000 after purchasing an additional 418,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after purchasing an additional 659,078 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $49,995,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,648,000 after purchasing an additional 68,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

MDU opened at $31.43 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.41%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

