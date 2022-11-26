CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,341 First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEMB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEMB opened at $25.58 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

