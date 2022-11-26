CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 49 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,984.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,814.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,917.77. The company has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.