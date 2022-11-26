CoreCap Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Lam Research by 224.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Shares of LRCX opened at $453.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.98 and a 200 day moving average of $440.72. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

