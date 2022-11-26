CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $80,000 Position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.5% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 37.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $1,441,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EOS opened at $17.31 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

