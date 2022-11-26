CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $88,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $982,517,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 97.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,359,000 after purchasing an additional 974,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000,000 after purchasing an additional 705,857 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

MTB opened at $172.14 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.40. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

