CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $90,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 13.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 21.1% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.1% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44.

