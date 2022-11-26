CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $96,000 Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.00.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $404.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.28 and a 200-day moving average of $472.70. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $771.69.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

