CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $96,000 Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mercury General by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mercury General by 3.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of MCY opened at $37.48 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.78%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

