CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $97,000 Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 21.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
