CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $99,000 Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 28,647 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at $431,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 352,453 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

