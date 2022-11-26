CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.