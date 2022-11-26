CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 4,504.3% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period.
iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance
BATS:DIVB opened at $39.17 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43.
