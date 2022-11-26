CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 292,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,562,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,682,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5,368.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 312,725 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VNLA opened at $48.62 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63.

