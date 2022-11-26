CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 18.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,740,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,037,000 after purchasing an additional 98,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 16.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 77,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

ORI opened at $24.44 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

