CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after acquiring an additional 261,227 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,015,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,543,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $264.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.56.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.