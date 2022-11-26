CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,884 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBOH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Stock Performance

UBOH opened at $18.40 on Friday. United Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $60.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter.

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

