Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Position Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,222 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Coty were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Coty in the second quarter worth $109,361,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 119.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 75.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Transactions at Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

