Cowen Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $155.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day moving average is $98.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $130.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,841 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,279 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 756,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after acquiring an additional 387,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

