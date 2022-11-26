CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.23. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 75,650 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CPI Aerostructures from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

