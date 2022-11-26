CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.23. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 75,650 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded CPI Aerostructures from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 11.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.82.
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
