Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 130.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 202,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 114,779 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 751,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

CBRL opened at $117.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $139.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day moving average of $100.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.93 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.71%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

