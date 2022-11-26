Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 615 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after buying an additional 777,837 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after buying an additional 265,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after buying an additional 509,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after buying an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,646 shares of company stock worth $36,791,022. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Shares of JNJ opened at $177.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $463.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

