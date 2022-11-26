Critical Analysis: Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) vs. Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) and Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Immatics has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graphite Bio has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.1% of Immatics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Immatics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immatics 24.60% 40.49% 12.91% Graphite Bio N/A -27.25% -25.97%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Immatics and Graphite Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Immatics and Graphite Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immatics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Graphite Bio 0 2 4 0 2.67

Immatics presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.86%. Graphite Bio has a consensus target price of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 279.68%. Given Graphite Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Graphite Bio is more favorable than Immatics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immatics and Graphite Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immatics $41.13 million 18.68 -$110.43 million $0.67 15.05 Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$70.76 million ($1.76) -1.92

Graphite Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Immatics. Graphite Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immatics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Immatics beats Graphite Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies include IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumors; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101 for the treatment of cancer; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; and Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

