CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.32. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 18,708 shares.
CSI Compressco Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.96.
CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.
About CSI Compressco
CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.
