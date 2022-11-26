CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.32. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 18,708 shares.

CSI Compressco Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.96.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

About CSI Compressco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

