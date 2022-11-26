CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.18

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.18 and traded as low as C$15.70. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$15.85, with a volume of 103,978 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.03, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0723 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

